WOW – Women Of Wrestling episodes available on The CW app

An early new year’s treat for WOW fans… The WOW – Women Of Wrestling Superheroes have returned to inspire and entertain; starting today fans can catch up on their favorite episodes on The CW App.

Join Owner & Executive Producer Jeanie Buss, WOW Creator and Host David McLane and some of the WOW Superheroes including The Beast, Beverly Hills Babe (BHB), Disciplinarian, Fire, Jessie Jones, Jungle Grrrl, Lana Star, The Lioness, Princess Aussie, Reyna Reyes, Santana Garrett, Siren and Tessa Blanchard as the female wrestlers enter the ring and the battle between good and evil begins.

Watch all episodes for free at CW Seed on The CW App.