Tracy Smothers to be Inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

Dec 23, 2021 - by James Walsh

Tracy Smothers is the latest addition to the inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame class. GCW announced on Wednesday that Smothers will be inducted into the Hall of Fame’s first class on January 22nd.

Smothers, who passed away in October of 2020, joins Dave Prazak, Homicide, and Jerry Lynn in the inaugural class. His inductor has yet to be revealed.

*HALL OF FAME UPDATE*

TRACY SMOTHERS joins the inaugural class of the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame!

Inducted by: TBA

GCW & Orange Crush present
The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame
Sat 1/22 – 7PM
The Cutting Room – NYC

Get Tix:https://t.co/zYFocQMFy4 pic.twitter.com/XFLAJyceem

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Amy Rose

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal