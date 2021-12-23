Tracy Smothers to be Inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame
Tracy Smothers is the latest addition to the inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame class. GCW announced on Wednesday that Smothers will be inducted into the Hall of Fame’s first class on January 22nd.
Smothers, who passed away in October of 2020, joins Dave Prazak, Homicide, and Jerry Lynn in the inaugural class. His inductor has yet to be revealed.
