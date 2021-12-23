Serena Deeb talks taking coaching and producing role in AEW while injured

Speaking to Wrestling Inc. Daily show, AEW star Serena Deeb revealed that while she was out with an injury earlier this year, she took on the coaching and producing role at AEW, similar to her prior job with WWE.

“I’m helping them with their matches, I am on headset next to Tony calling their matches, talking to the truck, doing all of that. I love that too,” Deeb said, noting that the process is quite exhilarating, yet very rewarding.

Deeb, who joined AEW after being let go by WWE from her job as a coach at the WWE Performance Center, also added that it was highly unlikely that she would have left her position with WWE if she was not fired as part of the cost-cutting cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since her arrival in AEW, Deeb has resumed her in-ring career and has been an integral part of the AEW women’s division.