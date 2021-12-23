Page vs Danielson rematch for AEW World title set for Dynamite TBS debut

The AEW World title rematch between champion Hangman Page and challenger Bryan Danielson will take place on the January 5 debut episode of Dynamite on TBS.

Their first encounter at the Winter is Coming Dynamite ended in a 60-minute draw, making it the second draw for Danielson in AEW after he went to a 30-minute draw against Kenny Omega back in September.

This match will have a winner though as the stipulation calls for judges during the match who will determine who wins in case this goes to another time-limit draw. It was Danielson who came up with the idea and Page said that he will win the match in under the stipulated time.

Once Dynamite moves permanently to TBS, the West Coast will once again get the show on prime time at 8PM PT rather than 5PM like now which has affected the viewership since the switch.