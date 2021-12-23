WWE superstar Liv Morgan talks about fans getting behind her via BT Sports:

“I think leading up to Money in the Bank. I think that was really just the first time I was like, ‘Whoa! They’re here with me. They are wanting this for me.’ There was one specific moment. It was on a Monday Night RAW, and it was during a commercial break. I cut a promo to the crowd just talking about Money In The Bank and how this is finally my time and I’m ready. And they just broke into ‘You deserve it’ chants, and it just filled my whole entire heart. And in that moment, I just was like, they’re on this journey with me. You know like they’re here and they’re wanting this. It was that very moment where I just was like, ‘Wow!'”