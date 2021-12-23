Kyle O’Reilly comments on AEW debut

New AEW star Kyle O’Reilly took to Twitter overnight and issued a statement on making his debut during the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Dynamite saw O’Reilly debut to help Bobby Fish assist Adam Cole in his match with Orange Cassidy. The former Undisputed Era members then stood tall together and fought off the Best Friends. There was also a moment where The Young Bucks came to the ring and Cole seemed conflicted over the two stables. AEW President Tony Khan would later officially welcome O’Reilly to the company via Twitter.

As seen in the statement below, O’Reilly declared that reDRagon is officially back. He thanked Khan and looked ahead to what’s next. You can also see his official AEW t-shirt below.

“Life is crazy and I’m very grateful that my professional wrestling abilities have taken me to a new frontier in which to explore my ass-kicking ways. Proud to be apart of @AEW and thanks to @TonyKhan for the opportunity. If you’re a fan of mine from elsewhere I hope you continue to support me. If you’re new to KOR prepare to see a man that pours his f’n soul into that ring every night and has an unquenchable thirst for cans of whoop ass. Also, reDRagon is back!!!,” he wrote.

O’Reilly became a free agent when his WWE contract expired earlier this month.

Stay tuned for more on O’Reilly in AEW. You can see his tweets below:

