From the Guffey Family…

The memorial for James “Jimmy Rave” Guffey will be held on February 6th, 2022 at the Lakepoint Sports Champion Center located at 261 Stars Way, Cartersville, GA 30121.

The memorial service will be held from 1-5pm, with 1-2pm being private for family and 2-5pm being open to the public. Please come and help us celebrate Jimmy as a person and a wrestler.