Flair says Bryan Danielson is AEW’s biggest star, praises Danielson vs. Hangman Page

Ric Flair recently weighed in on the Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page World Championship match from Winter is Coming and named Danielson as the company’s biggest star.

During the latest episode of the Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, The Nature Boy spoke about Bryan Danielson and Adam Page’s 60-minute time limit draw at AEW Winter Is Coming. Having had many 60-minute matches, Flair also said there’s only a select few people in the business today who could have a match like that. He credited Page and Danielson for being two of them.

On the Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson match: “What made it good was the pacing, they didn’t slow down. Yes, the old time fans appreciate it but I don’t know if the new time fans do or not. I appreciate the hard work and I’m telling you, less than 10% of the guys in the business can do an hour like that.”

On AEW running split screen commercials during the match: “I had no idea they were going to do that but I watched every minute of it, I didn’t walk away from it. I thought they did a great job, I like it when they can go to a commercial break and still keep some of the match on. I don’t know why they can’t do that all the time but I love it when they can keep a frame of the match going while they go to commercial break, that’s great.”

On Danielson being AEW’s biggest star: “I’d have to say he is, yeah. He’s a workhorse. Just from knowing a little bit about him personally, he went through a lot when he was laid off. When you embrace this business the way he apparently does, much like I do or other people, when he sustained that injury, it really affected him not being able to work in the ring. I’m so happy for him because I know it’s meant a difference to him in his lifestyle and being happy in the business could do a lot with you being happy in life if it’s your passion.”