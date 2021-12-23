AEW’s Owen Hart Tribute Video Online

Dec 23, 2021 - by James Walsh

AEW aired a new video promoting the upcoming Owen Hart Cup Tournaments on this week’s Dynamite. You can see the video below, with AEW talent talking about Hart and how much they were influenced by him.

The tournaments are set to kick off in May and conclude at AEW Double or Nothing.

