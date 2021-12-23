AEW fan ejected from Dynamite for holding up transphobic sign
An AEW fan sitting at ringside yesterday at Dynamite got ejected by security for holding a “Nyla Rose is that guy’s dad (with an arrow)” sign when Rose made her entrance for her match against Ruby Soho.
Rose, who became the first openly transgender to sign for a major U.S. promotion in 2019, flipped the guy off as she was entering the ring and cameras got the guy with his transphobic sign up in clear view. After a while, the fan was tracked down by Atlas Security and was escorted out of the building.
“My wife is the strongest person I know,” Rose’s wife wrote on Twitter during the show. Several fans took a screen shot and posted his photo online with funny Photoshopped signs instead.
“There has been so much more love than hate tonight and that alone tells me we are all doing something right,” her wife continued. “They call us names, call us sensitive, when the real issue is; they’re mad they can’t just get away with being bigots anymore. They always tell on themselves. Let them.”
My wife is the strongest person I know pic.twitter.com/vCyqxFMej4
— 🧵🪡Keleficent: Seamstress of all Evil🪡🧵 (@kelthecelt) December 23, 2021
And the best sign of the year award goes to…
That fan
That’s dumb. The sign is dumb and kicking him out was dumb.
Dumb sign and dumb reason to kick someone out. This isn’t Canada
Hey cookie I live in Canada GFY. The sign was funny. AMERICAN overreaction…Canadians take jokes well…
Hey cookie what’s with the Canada comment?
Public shunning needs to make a comeback
@Sonia call BS. Theres been several stories out of Canada where stand up comics had to go before a “human rights tribunal” for bits in their acts. We thank Canada for hockey & Bret Hart, but its not desirable at all.
As soon as I heared what happened, I knew this community is not the right place to talk about it because it is known there are many transphobic people here. It’s disgusting.
Calling that sign “transphobic” is such a misnomer. It might be disrespectful of Nyla at the most. But in no way does it say this person hates or fears transgender people.
Biologically speaking, Nyla Rose could be someone’s father, just as Caitlyn Jenner is the biological father of four children. The joke may have been in poor taste, but pointing out a biological reality should not be considered “phobic” in any way. It’s just, shall we say, following the science.
The guy should have never been kicked out. Just because someone makes a choice to live a certain lifestyle doesn’t mean everyone has to agree with it or accept it as “OK”. Some people don’t believe in trying to “change” genders like that. It just is what it is. Not saying that’s what happened here, but just stating facts. It’s the same thing as someone saying they are gay, and other people being forced to say how great that is, when in the back of their mind they are thinking it’s disgusting for two people of the same gender to be together. Everyone is different, and should not be forced to believe one certain way is acceptable, because it is not acceptable to everyone.