AEW fan ejected from Dynamite for holding up transphobic sign

An AEW fan sitting at ringside yesterday at Dynamite got ejected by security for holding a “Nyla Rose is that guy’s dad (with an arrow)” sign when Rose made her entrance for her match against Ruby Soho.

Rose, who became the first openly transgender to sign for a major U.S. promotion in 2019, flipped the guy off as she was entering the ring and cameras got the guy with his transphobic sign up in clear view. After a while, the fan was tracked down by Atlas Security and was escorted out of the building.

“My wife is the strongest person I know,” Rose’s wife wrote on Twitter during the show. Several fans took a screen shot and posted his photo online with funny Photoshopped signs instead.

“There has been so much more love than hate tonight and that alone tells me we are all doing something right,” her wife continued. “They call us names, call us sensitive, when the real issue is; they’re mad they can’t just get away with being bigots anymore. They always tell on themselves. Let them.”