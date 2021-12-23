AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for Holiday Bash

Wednesday’s live Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.020 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 7.59% from last week’s Winter Is Coming episode, which drew 948,000 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 19.35% from last week’s 0.31 rating. The 0.37 key demographic rating represents 480,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 20.6% from last week’s 398,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #5 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #26 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #31 ranking.

The Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite marked the first time Dynamite has topped 1 million viewers since the show started airing live on the West Coast on October 27, and the first time the show broke 1 million viewers since the Second Anniversary show on October 6, which drew 1.053 million viewers. This week’s viewership was the best since that October 6 show, while this week’s key demo rating tied with the November 17 post-Full Gear episode for the best since October 27. The only sports competition this week was college football and college basketball. Wednesday’s viewership was up 7.59% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 19.35% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 31.61% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was up 15.62% from the previous year. The 2020 episode was also the Holiday Bash special, and did not go head-to-head with WWE NXT.

The Army vs. Missouri college football game on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.57 rating, drawing 2.569 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.312 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 key demo rating.

The Price Is Right holiday special on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.104 million viewers. The Price Is Right special also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.61 rating.

Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, and featured a several happenings advertised ahead of time – announcements and a surprise teased by Tony Khan, Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy, Cole teasing a special gift for The Young Bucks and Bobby Fish (which was Kyle O’Reilly’s debut), Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose in a semi-finals match for the AEW TBS Title tournament, Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison, a Christmas party hosted by AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone, plus CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin vs. MJF and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR, which was the main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 14 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 975,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 25 Episode: 1.172 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (CM Punk debut episode)

September 1 Episode: 1.047 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8 Episode: 1.319 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 15 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 22 Episode: 1.273 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 29 Episode: 1.152 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 6 Episode: 1.053 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Second Anniversary episode)

October 16 Episode: 727,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 23 Episode: 575,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 27 Episode: 941,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

November 3 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 10 Episode: 913,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 17 Episode: 984,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Full Gear episode)

November 24 Episode: 898,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 1 Episode: 861,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 8 Episode: 872,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 15 Episode: 948,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Winter Is Coming episode)

December 22 Episode: 1.020 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Holiday Bash episode)

December 29 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode