WWE’s live event on Boxing Day from MSG a big disappointment with ticket sales

The December 26 WWE non-televised live event is typically the largest one for the company, held at Madison Square Garden in New York and is now an annual tradition.

But this year, the world’s most famous arena will be most largely empty following dismal ticket sales unless there’s a big surge in the final few days, especially walk-ins on the day of the show.

The upper 200 section remains mostly unsold with thousands of tickets remaining while the lower 100 section, although fairing better than the 200 section, still suffers big time. There is also a good number of floor seats which are still available for purchase. The addition of two cage matches to try and spice up the card did not do much, if nothing at all, to move sales.

Tickets for this show start at $31 each but come Boxing Day, this will be a major disappointment for WWE for the inability to move tickets at an arena they have called home for many decades.