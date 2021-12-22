Tony Khan on possible ‘bidding war’ with WWE over MJF, whether he had interest in KO

In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, AEW president Tony Khan discussed reports of a possible “bidding war” between AEW and WWE over MJF in 2024, whether he had interest in Kevin Owens prior to him re-signing with WWE, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Tony Khan on reports of a possible “bidding war” between AEW and WWE over MJF in 2024: “I think that’s great. I encourage that. I think they should keep talking about him because he’s a wrestler that’s a big part of AEW and is signed here for a few more years. So I think please keep giving us that buzz because he’s been getting great ratings for his segments and those have also been featuring CM Punk pretty regularly as they continue to interact. They’ve had a war of words and now there’ll be on opposite sides of this huge trios match where you got Sting [and] Darby Allin teaming with CM Punk against MJF and FTR. I think that’s great. You know, [WWE] had some wrestlers I really wanted to sign there and I signed him, Bryan Danielson and Adam [Cole] and Ruby Soho.”

On whether he had interest in Kevin Owens prior to him re-signing with WWE: “I would have been interested in that. He’s a great wrestler. I think he ended up signing for what I believe is probably a lot of money. I think that’s great and good for him. We have a lot of people spotlighted here and he’s great. Any company he goes to he’ll be a great wrestler for them.”