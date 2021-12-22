Three big title matches announced for NXT New Year’s Evil show

Three title matches have been announced for the upcoming NXT New Year’s Evil themed episode on USA Network.

Bron Breakker will have another shot at the NXT title after Tommaso Ciampa once again challenged the young rookie for the gold. Breakker pinned Ciampa at the WarGames match earlier this month.

The NXT Women’s title will be on the line as Mandy Rose of Toxic Attraction will defend her title against former champion Raquel Gonzalez and another relatively newcomer, Cora Jade, in a triple threat match. All three were involved in the WarGames match and Jade came out with the victory for her team.

And finally, after rumors that the Cruiserweight championship will be retired, there will be a title unification match with NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight champion Roderick Strong battling to combine the belts.

The show takes place on January 4, 2022.