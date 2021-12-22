Scotty 2 Hotty returning to the ring for GCW

Former WWE Performance Center coach and tag team champion Scott Garland is returning to the ring for Game Changer Wrestling.

Known better to fans under the name of Scotty 2 Hotty, the 48-year-old resigned from his coaching position with WWE late last month after spending five years as a coach teaching the second of four levels of classes in Orlando.

In a post on Instagram, Garland wrote last month that the black and gold brand was something special for him and he always promised himself that he would never be part of something solely for the paycheck.

“I told myself that I would walk away if I ever got to that point, so that is what I have chosen to do. Coaching and producing the stars of NXT will always be a highlight of my life. I love you all more than you will ever know,” he wrote.

Now, the former Too Cool member is lacing up his wrestling boots one more time and will be facing Joey Janela at the GCW Die 4 This show on Saturday, January 1 at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.