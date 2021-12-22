Mickie James still wants a match with Charlotte Flair

Speaking to Tru Heel Heat Wrestling (via Fightful), former WWE Superstar Mickie James spoke about still wanting to have a moment with current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. James also praised the work of Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch. She stated the following:

“I still would want a moment with Charlotte because I never got it. That’s number one. That will always be…I really wanted to have that moment with her. I don’t know why it matters so much, I’m just like ‘God, we finally got that little moment in the Rumble,’ a little beat, and it was pretty awesome. My whole tenure there, the whole time I was back, we were never in the ring together until that moment, which is so crazy to me. I was pretty much in there…I would have loved to have a run, a real angle with Sasha, Bayley, Becky. I love all those girls, they are mega-talented and I always think about what I could do with them or what we could do together.”

Mickie James is the current Impact Knockouts championship. Charlotte Flair is still currently in WWE as the SmackDown Women’s champ.