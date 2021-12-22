Knockouts tag team championship match for Hard To Kill

The Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Impact Wrestling has just announced that The IInspiration’s Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee will defend the straps against The Influence’s Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne at the pay-per-view. The two teams have been feuding for a few weeks now.

Impact noted in their official match announcement, “When Tenille Dashwood brought The Influence together with the reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions and fellow Australians, The IInspiration, many thought that they would dominate the Knockouts division for years to come. But much to their dismay, the friendly alliance lasted a whopping seven days before the two teams found themselves at odds. On January 8th at Hard To Kill, The IInspiration will put their Knockouts World Tag Team Titles on the line once again as Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay square off with Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne in a star-studded championship encounter!”

The 2022 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 8 from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Triple Threat for the Impact World Title

Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The Influence’s Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay (c)

Knockouts Ultimate X

Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace

Winner receives a future title shot.

Hardcore War

Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Jonah vs. Josh Alexander