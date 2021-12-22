JONAH is under a short term deal with Impact

JONAH during a recent interview discussed his 2022 outlook while giving some information on his deals with IMPACT and NJPW.

“2022, I’m very excited for myself and professional wrestling. It’s exciting for everyone that is a fan of professional wrestling as well. You’re going to be able to see people wrestle different places and wrestle different opponents that you never thought you’d be able to see. some dream matches will happen next year. There is that forbidden door that people keep walking through. For someone like myself who, I have an agreement with New Japan. I have short-term agreement with IMPACT. You never know where I could be in 2022,” he said.

JONAH is set to face Alexander at IMPACT Hard to Kill. He will also compete in PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022.