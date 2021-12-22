Glenn Jacobs to seek re-election for Knox county

The Big Red Machine is going for a second term as mayor, with Kane filling out his petition seat for the position. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Glenn Jacobs Twitter account, writing:

Picked up my petition sheet for Knox County Mayor yesterday! It’s been an honor serving you and I would love to have your support to serve the Knox County community again.”

Jacobs was elected mayor of Knox County in 2018 as a Republican. He is still signed with WWE and has made a few appearances since being elected.