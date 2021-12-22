Glenn Jacobs to seek re-election for Knox county
The Big Red Machine is going for a second term as mayor, with Kane filling out his petition seat for the position. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Glenn Jacobs Twitter account, writing:
Picked up my petition sheet for Knox County Mayor yesterday! It’s been an honor serving you and I would love to have your support to serve the Knox County community again.”
Jacobs was elected mayor of Knox County in 2018 as a Republican. He is still signed with WWE and has made a few appearances since being elected.
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) December 21, 2021
Good luck Glenn Jacobs. You are a rare breed of politician that values individual rights and freedoms. We need more like you.