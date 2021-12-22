AEW Dynamite to feature Owen Hart video

AEW will be airing a special video package on Owen Hart during tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

We’ve noted how tonight’s Dynamite will include the reveal of more details for The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments. It was previously announced that there will be one tournament for the women’s division and one for the men’s division, and that the tournaments will kick off in May with the finals taking place at the 2022 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Dr. Martha Hart will be at Double Or Nothing to present each trophy to the winners.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan recently revealed that AEW has secured footage of Owen from NJPW, with the help of Rocky Romero. Now AEW has announced that tonight’s video package will include wrestlers of multiple generations speaking about Owen’s legacy.

The video will also include footage of Owen wrestling in NJPW, plus private home movies from Martha.

You can see screenshots from the Owen video package in the tweet below.

The screenshots show that wrestlers interviewed for the video include Adam Cole, Mark Henry, Dustin Rhodes, and Matt Hardy, among others. Owen wrestled around 100 matches for NJPW from August 1987 – April 1991, and was a one-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. Tonight’s video shows Owen wrestling the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Thunder Liger, and others.

AEW and The Owen Hart Foundation announced a new working relationship back in September, to honor the legacy of the late wrestler. You can read the original announcement at this link. A part of the deal includes the annual tournaments in AEW. The winners of the tournaments will receive a cup trophy known as “The Owen.”

Stay tuned for more on The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments and tonight’s Dynamite. The line-up for Dynamite along with news on a surprise and announcements can be found at this link. You can see the Owen video tweet below: