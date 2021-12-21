WWE live event in Toronto to be reduced to 50% capacity due to new COVID-19 restrictions

Ontario’s latest COVID-19 restrictions went into effect today and these will have an impact on the upcoming WWE live event in Toronto on December 29.

Facilities used for sport and entertainment facilities such as concert venues are now only eligible to allow 50% of capacity and obviously the Coca-Cola Coliseum, where the WWE live show will be held, falls under that category.

WWE sold quite a bit of tickets for this show so it’s unclear how the attendance will be managed. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be hosting this live event, her first involvement with the company since SummerSlam 2019 where she lost a match against Charlotte Flair.

There has been no communication from WWE yet and the Twitter account for the Coca-Cola Coliseum says that the ticket operations team is currently working through the logistics of implementing the 50% capacity change and will provide follow up details to ticket holders soon.