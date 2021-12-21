WWE live event in Quebec in jeopardy as province shuts down due to coronavirus

The WWE live event in Laval, Quebec, slated for December 30 will probably be canceled after the government of Quebec ordered a shutdown due to coronavirus surging cases.

The shutdown includes bars, cinemas, concert halls, gyms and spas closing at 5PM and the closure of all arenas for fans, with sporting events taking place behind closed doors.

WWE was set to visit The Place Bell Arena as part of their Holiday Tour event one day after running in Toronto with Trish Stratus as host. The company already postponed a handful of live events in Canada which were set for next month due to logistics issues.

While WWE has not commented yet on the situation, Ticketmaster already pulled the event from their listing.

Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé said the shutdown and ban of fans from sporting venues comes after hospital reached half the capacity of their COVID beds as cases continues to rise, with Quebec reporting a record of 4,571 new cases on Monday.