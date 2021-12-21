Rikishi Campaigns for Umaga in WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi posted on Twitter last night, noting his support for his younger brother, the late former WWE Superstar Umaga (aka Eddie Fatu), joining the WWE Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022. You can view his comments below.

Rikishi tweeted on Umaga, “I feel it’s long overdue #UmagaHOF class of 2022. What you say @WWEUniverse should my brother go in this year?? #UmagaClassOf2022”

WWE has not yet announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees as of yet. Eddie Fatu tragically passed away in December 2009 due to a heart attack. He was a two-time WWE Intercontinental during his career.