Rikishi Campaigns for Umaga in WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022
WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi posted on Twitter last night, noting his support for his younger brother, the late former WWE Superstar Umaga (aka Eddie Fatu), joining the WWE Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022. You can view his comments below.
Rikishi tweeted on Umaga, “I feel it’s long overdue #UmagaHOF class of 2022. What you say @WWEUniverse should my brother go in this year?? #UmagaClassOf2022”
WWE has not yet announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees as of yet. Eddie Fatu tragically passed away in December 2009 due to a heart attack. He was a two-time WWE Intercontinental during his career.
I feel it’s long overdue #UmagaHOF class of 2022 .
What you say @WWEUniverse should my brother go in this year ?? #UmagaClassOf2022 pic.twitter.com/ajl4TnXiFc
— RIKISHI (@TheREALRIKISHI) December 21, 2021
I was a huge Umaga fan but I don’t feel like he’s HoF worthy.
Exactly, mth. It’s one thing if a guy has a storied career for years and was a huge draw, etc. But to just throw whoever in there devalues the whole idea of having a HOF. Of course, they’ve been doing just that for years now.
@mth
I’m with you, but this is the WWE HoF we’re talking about, “worthy” isn’t a requirement…
There is nothing of note or prestigious about the WWE HOF, so there isn’t really an argument against anyone going into it or not. Even a HOF for a work sport as it is kinda seems like a laughable idea given that its operated by the group that also creates the work situations, not an outside party. Hell, people can go in multiple times lol.