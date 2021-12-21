Not all AEW titles to be on the line at Battle of the Belts special

Not every AEW title will be on the line at the upcoming Battle of the Belts TNT special next month.

The news was confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan, who while appearing on Busted Open Radio said that they only have one hour on January 8 so they can’t put every title match.

AEW currently has four titles – the AEW World, Tag Team, Women’s, and TNT – and will be adding the TBS title for women next year as well.

“It’s a great chance on a Saturday night to expand the reach of AEW by giving the fans great championship matches,” Khan continued, saying that they’re on a night which we all know people love to watch wrestling.

Regardless of the one-hour time limit, Khan said they’re going to put some big championship matches. Only one match has been announced so far, with Britt Baker taking on Riho with the AEW Women’s title on the line.