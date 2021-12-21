More for next week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced four big singles matches for next Monday’s RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Next week’s RAW will feature RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Otis.

Orton vs. Otis will be a continuation of the feud between RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Alpha Academy. Otis and Chad Gable recently made a push for the RAW Tag Team Titles, but since mid-November they have taken multiple TV losses to The Street Profits and The Mysterios. Last week’s RAW saw Otis defeat Riddle in singles action, and this week’s RAW saw Orton defeat Gable while Riddle was nowhere to be seen. After that match, Otis hit the ring to attack and ended up blocking three RKO attempts by Orton.

WWE then announced Orton vs. Otis for next week’s RAW, and a title match between the two teams is rumored for WWE Day 1.

Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor has also been announced for next week’s RAW.

Theory vs. Balor will be a rematch from this week’s RAW. Balor won this week’s match after Theory grabbed his phone for a selfie but it back-fired. Theory later attacked Balor during a backstage segment, and then spoke with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon in his office, as a part of their storyline that has been going on for a few weeks now. Vince said he liked the attack but Theory still lost his match. Vince wondered if he should fire Theory, noting that he likes firing people and gets a warm feeling inside when he does, especially right before the holidays.

Vince went on and said he will give Theory one more chance, in the form of a rematch next week. Theory stated earlier in the night how he believes Vince sees him as the next WWE Champion.

As noted, next week’s RAW will also feature AJ Styles vs. Omos, and Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest with the title on the line. You can click here for details on Styles vs. Omos, and click here for details on Ziggler becoming the new #1 contender to Priest.

Next Monday’s RAW will also be the go-home episode for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Below is the current line-up, along with related posts and clips on Orton vs. Otis and Theory vs. Balor:

* AJ Styles vs. Omos

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against Dolph Ziggler

* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor

* RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Otis

"I feel like I'm the luckiest Superstar in the world. I'm the only one who gets to hang out with Mr. McMahon! I think he sees me as the future WWE Champion." – @austintheory1 LUCKY LUCKY HE'S SO LUCKY!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HJqa0s6GYO — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2021