AJ Styles to face Omos after break-up on Raw

The tag team of AJ Styles and Omos is no more.

After a few weeks of tension between the former RAW Tag Team Champions, this week’s WWE RAW episode saw Omos and Styles split following an appearance on MizTV, and a loss to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

Before the MizTV segment, AJ and Omos appeared in a backstage segment with The Miz, where AJ said he wanted to get back on top of the tag team division with AJ before the end of the year. Omos said he also couldn’t wait, but it appeared as if he didn’t mean what he said. They then appeared on MizTV and were asked about the recent issues they’ve been having. AJ called it growing pains, noting that he had to take Omos under his wing, but he’s made great strides there. AJ meant what he said before about being unstoppable when on the same page, and while they went off the rails a little, they are back on the same page and seeing eye-to-eye. AJ praised Omos and said he was ready to move on from what happened, and clean house in WWE by winning all of the titles. Miz said he heard otherwise from Omos. This led to some words between Miz and AJ, until Miz revealed that Omos was sick and tired of carrying AJ, and felt like AJ has been holding him back. Miz went on ranting until AJ asked Omos what is really going on. Before Omos could speak, The Mysterios made their entrances for the tag team bout.

The match saw AJ and Dominik go back & forth until Rey tagged in, unloading on AJ with a tornado DDT and a 619. AJ blocked the top rope splash and went to tag Omos in, but Omos ignored him, turning away on the apron and staring ahead. This stunned AJ, and allowed Mysterio to take advantage and roll him up for the pin to win.

After the match, Omos continued ignoring AJ on the apron. AJ asked if this is how it was going to be now, and said he never should’ve helped Omos because he’s a piece of trash. Things got physical between the two and AJ delivered several strikes while Omos tried to enter the ring. AJ then tried to fly in from the apron with a Phenomenal Forearm attempt, but Omos caught him in mid-air, grabbed him by the throat and put him on his shoulders. Omos then drove AJ into the mat, and stood tall over him to a loud mixed reaction from the crowd.

Omos then took the mic and warned AJ that they next time they see each other it will be in a match, against each other.

“Trash that,” Omos said as he tossed the mic down at AJ and walked away while his music hit.

WWE then confirmed Styles vs. Omos for next Monday’s RAW.

Omos first debuted as Styles’ muscle in October 2020. They captured the RAW Tag Team Titles from The New Day at WrestleMania 37 Night 1, and held them for 133 days until dropped them to current champions Randy Orton and Riddle at SummerSlam. WrestleMania marked Omos’ in-ring debut for the main roster.

It remains to be seen if the Styles vs. Omos feud will continue at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day, but it’s possible.

As noted, Styles will be appearing on tomorrow’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode, apparently to kick off a new feud with Grayson Waller. You can click here for details on that new program.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of Styles and Omos from RAW: