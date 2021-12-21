AEW Dark matches for tonight

13 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s show will feature Brandi Rhodes’ second match since returning to the ring earlier this month. She will face Robyn Renegade. The tag team division will be represented with The Gunn Club vs. Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson, and Eddie Kingston will represent for the men’s division as he goes up against indie veteran and former WWE Superstar Colin Delaney. Delaney made his AEW debut back in February 2020, teaming with Shawn Spears for a loss to The Best Friends on Dark. He then teamed with Cheech on Elevation for a loss to The Acclaimed in October of this year.

This Dark episode was taped earlier this month at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can click here for spoilers.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Be sure to join us later tonight for full coverage.

Below is the full Dark line-up for tonight:

* Isiah Kassidy vs. Carlie Bravo

* Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson

* Bear Country vs. Mike Orlando and Zack Clayton

* Abadon vs. Charlette Renegade

* Eddie Kingston vs. Colin Delaney

* 10 vs. Leroy Patterson

* Jora Johl vs. Julius Coleman

* Kiera Hogan vs. Shaloncé Royal

* Shawn Dean vs. Lucas Chase

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Robyn Renegade

* Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico

* Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

* Red Velvet vs. La Rosa Negra