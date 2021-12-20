WWE shoots angle of Liv Morgan attacking Becky Lynch during training

WWE shot an angle in cinematic style of Liv Morgan trying to attack Becky Lynch during training.

The video, probably filmed at Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Wrestling Academy in Davenport, Iowa, shows Liv Morgan entering the training facility as two other females – one in red hair like Lynch – are training in the ring. Morgan then enters the ring with a kendo stick as trainees at ringside alert the two in the ring of what’s coming.

Morgan attacks the redhead female but it turns out it’s not Becky, but someone else. Lynch in the meantime sneaks up from behind Morgan, takes her kendo stick and swings, but misses as Morgan ducks. The two exchanged blows and Morgan regains control of the stick and beats Becky with it.

WWE held a show in Des Moines, Iowa, yesterday night. Morgan will challenge Lynch for the Raw Women’s title at the Day 1 pay-per-view. The video has already racked up over a million views on YouTube.