WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

This will be the final RAW before the Christmas holiday, and the final show before the WWE Day 1 go-home episode next week. Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by the return of The Cutting Edge with WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor

* Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Championship Contender’s match

* Bobby Lashley and MVP address Lashley earning a spot in the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge brings back The Cutting Edge with special guest Maryse

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.