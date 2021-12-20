Updated Raw line-up for tonight

The Miz has announced that another must see episode of MizTV will air during tonight’s WWE RAW.

“Don’t miss #MizTV tonight on #WWERaw,” he wrote on Twitter.

It was previously announced that WWE Hall of Famer Edge will bring back The Cutting Edge for tonight’s show. Maryse will be Edge’s guest, but there’s no word on who will be the guest for MizTV.

Miz vs. Edge is scheduled for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, and there have been rumors on WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix getting involved with the feud. There’s no word on if Phoenix will be appearing during tonight’s RAW.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor

* Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Championship Contender’s match

* Bobby Lashley and MVP address Lashley earning a spot in the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge brings back The Cutting Edge with special guest Maryse

* The Miz hosts another episode of MizTV

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.