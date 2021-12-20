Special Sami Callihan PPV debuts this January

Stonecutter Media has announced they will debut a new special focused on the best of Sami Callihan on PPV and On Demand this January.

SAMI CALLIHAN: THE DEATH MACHINE YEARS! IN JANUARY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

He’s known as one of the craziest fighter around, and Sami Callihan has done it all – from throwing fireballs to hacking arenas to threatening referees. He’s been a heel and a villain, and fought dirtier than anyone. But through it all, Sami Callihan has been a tough and violent champion who fans hated and loved. And now you can see the early fights and championship bouts that rocketed this remarkable warrior into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to SAMI CALLIHAN: THE DEATH MACHINE YEARS, be sure to check out CHERRY BOMB: EXPLOSION!, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.