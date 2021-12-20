OVW announces Jessie Godderz vs. Chris Adonis

Ohio Valley Wrestling National Heavyweight Champion Jessie Godderz will be defending his title against former WWE Superstar Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) at OVW Nightmare Rumble. Davis Arena, Louisville, Kentucky 1/15/22

The LEGEND vs. LEGEND DREAM MATCH fans have been waiting for has finally been signed!

Holy biceps! People have been waiting YEARS for this match and it’s going down at Nightmare Rumble! OVW National Heavyweight Champion @MrPEC_Tacular defends against the NWA National Heavyweight Champion @ChrisAdonis!!!

Tickets are available at our website while supplies last! pic.twitter.com/V05CKmDuZF

— OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) December 19, 2021