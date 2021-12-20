OVW announces Jessie Godderz vs. Chris Adonis

Dec 20, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Ohio Valley Wrestling National Heavyweight Champion Jessie Godderz will be defending his title against former WWE Superstar Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) at OVW Nightmare Rumble. Davis Arena, Louisville, Kentucky 1/15/22

