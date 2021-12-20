Notes on Davey Richards, Rok-C, and Kimber Lee

– Davey Richards reveals Why He Turned Down Offers From WWE and AEW

“I’ve been offered a WWE contract three times now. AEW reached out too. I’m a father, so being on the road that much is difficult for me.”

– Alicia Atout posted an interview with Rok-C…

– Kimber Lee is Without A Cause ( Seattle, Washington) NEW Verified Champion.

She defeated Steve Migs for the title.

