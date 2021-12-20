Notes on Davey Richards, Rok-C, and Kimber Lee
– Davey Richards reveals Why He Turned Down Offers From WWE and AEW
“I’ve been offered a WWE contract three times now. AEW reached out too. I’m a father, so being on the road that much is difficult for me.”
– Alicia Atout posted an interview with Rok-C…
– Kimber Lee is Without A Cause ( Seattle, Washington) NEW Verified Champion.
Verified. Champ. @WithoutACauseWA 👑💎 pic.twitter.com/7R3Qb6E5OQ
— Kimber Lee ⓥ (@Kimber_Lee90) December 20, 2021
She defeated Steve Migs for the title.
