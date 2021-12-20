Note on Steve Austin and WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin may end up making a special appearance at WrestleMania 38.

Austin was rumored to appear at WrestleMania 38 several months back when he appeared in the initial promos for the big event, seen below. Now @WrestleVotes reports that WWE officials are very interested in having The Texas Rattlesnake be a part of WrestleMania in Dallas next year.

It was noted that WWE wants Austin to be “a meaningful part” of WrestleMania 38, but not in a wrestling role and more than just appearing.

“Up to creative at this point,” the report noted.

Austin has not appeared for WWE since the March 16, 2020 edition of RAW, which was the special “3:16 Day” episode.

There’s no word on if Austin is interested in appearing at WrestleMania 38, or what WWE creative might come up with for Stone Cold, but we will keep you updated.

WrestleMania 38 is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Stay tuned for more.