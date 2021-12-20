College football player signs with WWE

WWE has signed former college football player Alema Collins.

Collins worked last week’s WWE Performance Center tryout, and announced on Sunday that he has signed with the company. Collins posted a photo with Samoa Joe.

“First I want to take this time to thank God for this amazing experience that I was so blessed to be apart of, over these last couple days I’ve been so blessed to be in a room surrounded with greatness. So excited to see what comes NXT!!! [face with look of triumph emoji] Stay Tuned!!!,” he wrote on Instagram.

Collins stood 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds when played college football for Ottawa University in Arizona. His career honors include 2018 First Team All-NCAA and 2018 SAC Honorable Mention All-Conference. Collins was also selected to play in the 2020 Hula Bowl in Hawaii. He was rumored for the 2020 NFL Draft and the XFL at one point.

Collins gave a pre-Draft interview in 2019 and was asked if he could be any TV or movie character, who would it be and why. He named former WWE Champion The Rock.

“The Rock because he has always been someone I’ve looked up to growing up as a kid,” he said.

Stay tuned for more on Collins in WWE. You can see his Instagram post with Joe below: