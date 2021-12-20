Buy one get one free Christmas offer for Royal Rumble tickets

WWE is offering a buy one, get one free ticket for the 2022 Royal Rumble with the offer passcode HOLIDAY on Ticketmaster.com.

Taking place from The Dome at America’s Center in St Louis, Missouri, the Royal Rumble already has over 25,000 tickets sold in a setup of just under 30,000. Less than half the stadium is being used for the Rumble and it’s unlikely more seats will open unless tickets start moving at a faster pace.

The stadium is configured to have the ring slightly to the right and not in the center and the entrance way will not have the usual big stage but WWE Superstars will come out from under the stands.

Ringside seats are still available for the show at $2,000 a ticket. There is also a Me+3 4-pack offer with buyers saving up to 25% when buying four tickets together. The buy one get one free offer lasts until this Friday.