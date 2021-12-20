Becky Lynch set for TMZ’s Christmas Special on FOX

PWInsider reports that Becky Lynch is set to appear on TMZ’s Christmas special, which actually airs the day after Christmas on FOX. The special, called TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye Bye 2021!, was originally set for Thursday. But FOX made changes to their schedule to accommodate the NFL game schedule. It airs on December 26 at 9 PM ET, 8 PM CT in most markets.

The synopsis notes that celebrities will “hash out their top stories of 2021 for a light-hearted look back at the year that was.”