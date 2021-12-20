A statement issued regarding Tay Conti’s social media

Dec 20, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Tay Conti’s management team took over her Instagram and released a statement there:

“This is Tay’s management team writing to let you know Tay is doing good but will be stepping away from social media for a couple days. In the meantime, we will be posting on Tays behalf throughout the week. This includes normal posts as well as some sponsored posts that we have already recorded earlier in the month that must be posted this week. Thank you for reading, Happy Holidays from Tay & her management team!”

