12/18/21 DEFY Dark Horse results: Christopher Daniels captures World Championship

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

DEFY DARK HORSE ENDS WITH CHRISTOPHER DANIELS WINNING INTERIM DEFY WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

As 2021 comes to a close for DEFY Wrestling, longtime veteran “Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels captures the Interim DEFY World Championship defeating Brody King in the main event of a stacked DEFY Dark Horse card! Due to complications with entering the United States due to Covid-19 restrictions, current DEFY World Champion “The Weirdo Hero” Randy Myers has not been able to defend his title, an interim champion was set to be determined during a match between Daniels and Brody King.

Other results from Seattle’s Washington Hall include: DEFY World Tag Team Champions MIDNIGHT HEAT (Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl) defeated THE BOLLYWOOD BOYZ (Gurv & Harv Shira) due to interference of the wrestler formerly known in WWE as TUCKER…PCW ULTRA WOMEN’S CHAMPION VIVA VAN defended her championship against RIEA VON SLASHER…in a SEATTLE STREET FIGHT, SCHAFF defeated NO WAY (JOSE) in an impressive debut from the former WWE star…NICK WAYNE defeated BLAKE CHRISTIAN…LIO RUSH defeated CARLOS ROMO…TITUS ALEXANDER defeated ETHAN HD and VINNIE MASSARO in a TRIPLE THREAT MATCH

No Way Jose stepped in to replace Eddie Kingston who had travel complications.

DEFY Wrestling’s next events: Anniversary month February 12th and 26th at Seattle’s Washington Hall