Tay Conti deactivates her Twitter account

Tay Conti is off Twitter for the time being, as she has deactivated her account. Conti’s Twitter is no longer active as of this morning.

There’s been no word on what caused Conti to deactivate her account. Like all Twitter accounts, she has 30 days to log into the account, which will automatically reactivate it. If she doesn’t, the account will be deleted.

Conti revealed late last month that she has been separated from her husband, judo fighter Jorge Conti, “for a long time.”