Guevara: “Stop pointing fingers”

Dec 19, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

As previously noted, AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara announced on Saturday that his engagement has been broken off.

Tay Conti then deactivated her Twitter account after fans speculated about her and Guevara being in a relationship.

Guevara took to twitter to set the record straight.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sybil Starr

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal