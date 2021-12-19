Bret Hart Inducted Into the Canadian Walk of Fame

Bret Hart has been inducted into the Canada Walk of Fame and was the first wrestler to get the honor. In a post on Instagram, Hart spoke about his induction and honored other Canadian wrestlers who paved the way.

He wrote: “What a wild ride it’s been! Thank you again to @cwofame for the honour and my fans across Canada and around the world for making it happen. Special thank you to @chrisjerichofozzy for inducting me and @therock for the kind words. I know you both are busy men, and I greatly appreciate that you did that for me.

While sadly this was cut out of my speech due to time constraints, I do want to say thank you to each and every wrestler I ever worked with. Thank you to the many Canadian wrestlers that paved the way for me: my father Stu, Gene Kiniski, Abdullah the Butcher, “Killer” Kowalski, “The Stomper”, Ed Carpentier, “Whipper” Watson, Sky Low Low, Rocky Johnson, Pat Patterson, Roddy Piper.

To the many other Canadian wrestlers, some that filled my shoes after my career ended, that someday will deserve this same honour: Chris Jericho, Edge, Trish Stratus, Kevin Owens, Kenny Omega, my niece Natalya, my brother Owen, and so many more.

“If you’re lucky enough to find a way of life you love, you have to find the courage to live it.” – John Irving”