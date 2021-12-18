Spoilers: WWE SmackDown tapings for 12/24

Next Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last night at the Allstate Arena near Chicago after SmackDown went off the air. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Sami Zayn won the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, who was on commentary with Rick Boogs. Zayn last eliminated Ricochet to win, and that was the only elimination he had. The other 10 participants were Drew Gulak, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Shanky, Jinder Mahal, Sheamus, Cesaro, Angel, and Humberto. This was a long match. Zayn will challenge Nakamura at WWE Day 1

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Toni Storm by pinfall

* The New Day and Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. There was an earlier segment to set this match up. The finish saw McIntyre pin Moss after a Claymore