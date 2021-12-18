Sonya Deville hopes WWE introduces more LGBTQ personas

WWE star Sonya Deville recently spoke with TalkSport about all things pro-wrestling, most notably how Deville believes WWE should start incorporating LGBTQ characters into their programming. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says WWE should begin including LGBTQ characters naturally:

“LGBTQ inclusion is something I’ve talked about for years. To incorporate that into WWE TV organically should happen because it’s just part of life. It’s like every TV show usually has a gay character because, statistically, there would be a gay character!”

Says she would want it to be subtle, but also make sense: