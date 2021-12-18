Smackdown rating for 12/17/2021

Smackdown this week drew an overnight rating of 2,213,000 viewers, up 42,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. The final number for last week’s show actually went down to 2,142,000 viewers when the proper numbers came in on Monday.

Smackdown started with 2,240,000 viewers in the first hour and then dropped to 2,186,000 viewers in the second hour. It did a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, topping everything else on network TV for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV.com)

