Impact rating/viewership for this week

Thursday’s taped Impact Wrestling drew 71,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 21.11% from last week’s 90,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact episode drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 33.33% from last week’s 0.03 key demo rating.

Impact did not make the Cable Top 150 this week. After not making the chart for nine straight weeks, last week’s show ranked #136 with the 0.03 key demo rating, and #143 for the night in viewership.

Thursday’s Impact drew the third-lowest audience for the show on AXS TV. Impact had major competition from the NFL on cable and network TV this week. Impact went head-to-head with the NFL game between the Chiefs and Chargers, which drew 2.844 million viewers on cable and 17.860 million viewers on network TV. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 100% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was also up 100% from the week before.

Impact viewership for this week was down 59.9% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 50% from the year before.

The NFL game between the Chiefs and the Chargers on the NFL Network topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.83 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.855 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.173 million viewers, ranking #14 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.17 key demo rating.

The NFL game between the Chiefs and the Chargers on FOX also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 4.63 rating. The game also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 17.860 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped Impact featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Rohit Raju vs. Josh Alexander, Knockouts Tag Team Champion Jessie McKay vs. Tenille Dashwood, Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows and Joe Doering vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann, X Division Champion Trey Miguel defending against John Skyler, Laredo Kid vs. Chris Bey, plus the Hard To Kill contract signing for Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Impact World Champion Moose, which was the main event segment.

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Against All Odds episode)

June 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 69,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Slammiversary episode)

July 29 Episode: 113,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Homecoming episode)

August 12 Episode: 122,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 26 Episode: 98,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 9 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 16 Episode: 105,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Victory Road episode)

September 30 Episode: 115,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 14 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Knockouts Knockdown)

October 21 Episode: 93,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Bound For Glory episode)

November 4 Episode: 118,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 11 Episode: 79,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 18 Episode: 129,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 25 Episode: 48,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Turning Point WrestleHouse 2 episode)

December 2 Episode: 96,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 9 Episode: 90,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 16 Episode: 71,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 23 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode