Early preview for Monday’s Raw

WWE has announced two segments for Monday’s RAW from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

Bobby Lashley and MVP will be on Monday’s RAW to address why Lashley fought his way into the WWE Title match at the upcoming WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, to make it a Fatal 4 Way with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Big E.

WWE wrote in their official RAW preview, “Bobby Lashley ran the gauntlet, defeating Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Big E in three separate singles matches, to earn a spot in the WWE Championship Match at Day 1. The perceived disrespect at the exclusion of The All Mighty from the WWE Title hunt set off a chain of events that led to WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville giving Lashley the unique opportunity. After taking advantage of KO and Rollins’ attempted schemes, Lashley was able to turn Day 1’s Triple Threat Match into a Fatal 4-Way by defeating Big E (thanks to an assist from MVP) in The All Mighty’s third match of the night. With the WWE Championship now in his sights at Day 1, what does Lashley have to say to his future opponents? Tune in Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out!”

RAW will also feature the return of The Cutting Edge, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Edge. His special guest will be Maryse.

Edge and The Miz have been feuding for a few weeks now, and will do battle at WWE Day 1. This week’s RAW saw Maryse walk out on The Miz after he tried to use her as a shield during an in-ring fight with Edge.

WWE noted in their RAW preview, “The Miz is not the only one with the ‘most must-see talk show in WWE’ as Edge returns to host ‘The Cutting Edge’ with special guest Maryse! The Rated-R Superstar will hear from Maryse just weeks before squaring off with her husband, The Miz, at Day 1. Edge will look to find out what is going on between Maryse and The Miz after she slapped The A-Lister for using her as a shield to hide from Edge’s attack last week. Hear all the drama and find out if it will have any effect on Day 1’s match between Edge and The Miz this Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA.”

There have been rumors on WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix getting involved in the Edge vs. Miz feud to set up a potential tag team bout with couple vs. couple, but there’s no word on if WWE is moving in that direction.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW episode. Below is a promo for the show: