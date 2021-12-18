AEW Women’s title match announced for Battle of the Belts special

The first match of the Battle of the Belts TNT special was set on Rampage last night.

It will feature Britt Baker defending her AEW Women’s title against Riho, with Riho cashing in the opportunity she earned after beating Baker in a non-title match last month on Rampage.

Riho is the company’s inaugural AEW Women’s champion, a title she won on the first-ever episode of Dynamite on October 2, defeating Nyla Rose. She held the title for 133 days, eventually losing to Rose.

Battle of the Belts is one of the four quarterly specials which will air on TNT in 2022. The show takes place from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 8. Tickets are available now.