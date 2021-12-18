AEW ticket sales still strong

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including the Battle of the Belts special on January 8. That show, in Charlotte, NC, has 4,408 tickets out.

There are currently 5,023 tickets out for next week’s Dynamite taping in Greensboro.

Dynamite in Jacksonsville on December 29 has 2,515 tickets out.

Dynamite in Newark on January 5 has 7,463 tickets out.

Dynamite in Raleigh on January 12 has 3,056 tickets out.

Dynamite in Washington, DC on January 19 has 3,531 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cleveland on January 26 has 4,180 tickets out.

Finally, Dynamite in Chicago on February 2 has 3,911 tickets out.