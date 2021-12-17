The former Renee Young has a new gig

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Renee Paquette has a new job for the NHL Network, as she will do a talk show with Jackie Redmond called Jack and Paq. The show will air weekly and feature interviews with players and hockey news. The two have known each other since they both worked in Toronto media.

Paquette commented on the gig last week. She wrote on Twitter: “So psyched to get to join @NHLNetwork and @Jackie_Redmond #JackandPaq”